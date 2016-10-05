Jayden takes a special ride

Mike Love and Bruce Johnston of The Beach Boys spent Saturday afternoon judging antique and classic cars at MGM Park in Biloxi during Cruisin' The Coast. The duo, along with others, judged the Best Cruiser on The Coast award at the stadium before at the Beau Rivage Casino
Renee Kahl of Lehigh Valley, Pa. talks about her 1971 Pro-Street Dodge Challenger during Cruisin' The Coast on Thursday, October 9, 2015, in Long Beach. Kahl's husband restored the car and she's been driving it since 2006.
Garry 'Elvis' Wesley has been attending Cruisin' The Coast since Day 1. He has become a one-man chamber of commerce for the event, inviting people down while at the Cruisin' stop in Pass Christian on Thursday during Cruisin' The Coast week.