Rollin’ on the river with the Masked Cruiser in Moss Point

The Masked Cruiser made the way to Moss Point on Tuesday for day three of Cruisin’ The Coast. And let me tell you, Moss Point was extra mossy as the Spanish moss was perfectly draped from the town’s Live oaks.
Moss Point hosted the first “Cruisin the River City,” which was set along Riverfront Park, and with skies of blue filled with fluffy cotton candy clouds. It was bit hot, though — where is this fall y’all keep talking about? It was so warm that the Masked Cruiser overheard the following: “I have got to sit down because I’m about to fall out,” and “They should have had this at night because it’s too hot.”
Be careful what you say this week, the Masked Cruiser is listening.
While it was definitely not cool, there was plenty of shade to be found under the oak and cypress tress that line the banks of the Escatawpa River. The rest of the Coast better watch out because Moss Point has the scenery on lockdown. “Cruisin the River City” is here to stay.
Downtown Moss Point was picturesque on Tuesday as merchants brought their wares outside and had sidewalk sales. They were even giving out free cookies and water to the Cruisers. Andy Griffith would have been proud.
There was also plenty of food. The good folks from Pentecostal Church of God were there selling big baskets of shrimp and fried fish. There was frozen lemonade to wet ol’ Peggy Sue’s whistle and of course there was alligator on a stick. The hot nuts folks were there, selling cones and cones of delicious hot nuts, while the sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and “Green Onions” by Booker T and The MGs played in the background.
And yes, child, there were cars. There were red cars and white cars and blue cars and even purple cars. The Masked Cruiser saw plenty of Corvettes, 57 Chevys, 65 Mustangs and even a monster truck or two. One car had a vanity plate that read “Nino Brown.” Nino Brown was the drug-dealing crime lord made famous by Wesley Snipes in the movie “New Jack City.”
A couple of snowbirds from North Dakota by way of Biloxi even stopped by to say to the Masked Cruiser.
“We love it down here,” she said. The Masked Cruiser loves it down here, too, Baby.
All in all, Moss Point was lit on Tuesday. Well done, River City.
Get ready to party on Wednesday, y’all — the Masked Cruiser will be looking for you.
Comments