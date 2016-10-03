Cruisers stroll through Long Beach in annual Monday parade

Cruisers take to the streets for the annual Cruisin' the Coast parade in Long Beach.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Bob Rajewski and Auto Mobile clown around prior to the Cruisin' the Coast Long Beach parade, Monday afternoon.
A girl is silhouetted on the door of a vintage car during Cruisin' the Coast Long Beach parade.
David Wade's 1952 Ford Crestline is ready to roll in the Cruisin' the Coast parade in Long Beach.
Beads are stacked in vintage cars prior to Cruisin' the Coast parade in Long Beach.
Glenda and Craig Lejeune escape the heat by sitting under an umbrella in their 1956 Ford Fairlane.
A Caprice Classic has the make believe burger and fries from a diner at the Cruisin' the Coast Long Beach parade.
Cathy and Klain Garriga had a custom Cruisin' tag to go with their 1975 Buick LeSabre at the Long Beach parade.
Wayne Purchaser waits for his grand kids in his 1930 Model A prior to Cruisin' the Coast Long Beach parade.
Auto Mobile came with Bob Rajewski from St. Petersburg, Florida to attend Cruisin' the Coast.
A cruiser hands out throws to children lining the parade route in Long Beach during Cruisin' the Coast, Monday.
