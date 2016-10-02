Did we catch you rocking at Cruisin’ The Coast?

For the past five years D'Iberville Police Department Major Walter Keck, dressed as Barney Fife, has patrolled Cruisin' The Coast in a 1951 Ford police car handing out "Cruisin' citations" to motorists for infractions such as having too much fun and driving a classic car. Chief Wayne Payne says its a form of community outreach and an extra way to have fun with guests to D'Iberville.