Did we catch you rocking at Cruisin’ The Coast?

The opening day of Cruisin’ The Coast 2016 in Gulfport was filled with thousands of visitors enjoying the classic cars and music.
Video: 'Barney Fife' issues "Cruisin' citations" to eager violators

For the past five years D'Iberville Police Department Major Walter Keck, dressed as Barney Fife, has patrolled Cruisin' The Coast in a 1951 Ford police car handing out "Cruisin' citations" to motorists for infractions such as having too much fun and driving a classic car. Chief Wayne Payne says its a form of community outreach and an extra way to have fun with guests to D'Iberville.

