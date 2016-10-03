Masked Cruiser finds ‘pure pleasure’ in camaraderie

Nostalgia flooded my mind with familiar sights and sounds Sunday as Cruisin’ The Coast returned to South Mississippi for its 20th year.
Cars and hot rods of all shapes and colors passed up and down streets and highways from Pascagoula to Long Beach. Man, the chrome. The designs. Almost brought tears to my eyes. It was even pure pleasure just to ride along the beachfront highway and see people sitting out in lawn chairs and at camper sites to watch the cars pass by.
And then there was the nostalgic music and large crowd at View the Cruise in Downtown Gulfport. People around me sang along to old, familiar songs as we looked at cars that are generally in one of three categories: vintage, at least 100 years old; classic, made from 1925 to 1948; and antique, at least 25 years old.
“Look how nice the cars are,” said Leo Weixel of Amite, Louisiana. He’d parked his orange ‘52 Pontiac at the edge of Gulfport’s entertainment district and was walking about to see the sights.
I was admiring a red 1965 Mustang and remembering the days of my youth, riding around with my sunglasses on and a smile on my face. A man from Kiln said he bought it in Moss Point. I didn’t catch his name. But then, he didn’t throw it.
At Cruisin’, you see, everybody’s a friend.
I got a kick out of a 1930 Model A car — painted Rockin’ maroon and Static gray. Never seen anything like that before.
Another car caught my eye. It was a maroon Chevy II 400 Nova with “Grounds for Divorce” painted on its front doors. I couldn’t find the owner to ask about it. Maybe it’s just as well.
But I look forward to seeing you all at the other Cruisin’ events this week. Until then, keep your windshields clean, your tanks full of gas and your stomachs full on good Coast cookin’.
And let those wheels keep on rollin’.
