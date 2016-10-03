‘61 ‘Vette in mint condition turns heads at Cruisin’ the View

Car of the day: 1961 Chevrolet Corvette.
Owner: Michael Marcellus of Biloxi.
What’s it got in it? 230 HP four-speed manual transmission. Tires are the original ply tires.
What’s been done to it? He bought the car in mint condition from an estate in upstate New York, where the owner had glassed in six cars to display in the front of his home. Marcellus replaced the original tail lights that had been repositioned by a previous owner in California, and he repainted the rear-end, but the paint color didn’t match, so he repainted the entire car Jewel blue.
How long did it take? Several weeks.
What brings you here? He’s been coming to Cruisin’ for years. His wife, Kathleen, was to bring a 1929 Ford Model T truck, but she became ill and couldn’t make it.
