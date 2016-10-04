Cruise in for more food and fun on the Coast this year

People save vacation time every year to come to Cruisin’ The Coast, and this year’s visitors will have more places to dine, stay and play in South Mississippi.
▪ Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort in D’Iberville opened in December and with it came Scarlet Pearl’s Lava Links Golf Club, featuring two 18-hole miniature golf courses and an erupting volcano.
▪ Margaritaville Resort Biloxi, on the beach in East Biloxi, lets young and old “Escape” at an indoor playground with virtual golf on links worldwide, a zip line roller coaster and a volcano climbing wall. Outside is a waterpark for hotel guests, complete with a waterslide that drops riders into the lazy river ride.
▪ Infinity Science Center has people heading to South Mississippi from Louisiana getting an eye-opening welcome from the huge Saturn V first-stage booster displayed along Interstate 10. The rocket was to power Apollo 19 before the mission was canceled; in June it was moved to Infinity. Also making a big impact is the Carnivorous Plants Conservatory at Infinity, where kids will be amazed to discover meat-eating plants.
▪ Fishbone Alley, a brick-paved and art-filled walkway connecting various eateries and nightspots, will open in downtown Gulfport just in time for Cruisin’ The Coast. As Mississippi now permits go cups, visitors can stroll the alley with a cold drink and admire the art.
▪ Just after last year’s Cruisin’ The Coast, the new Pascagoula River Audubon Center opened in Moss Point. The new building is on Rhodes Bayou, and along with native animals on display indoors and a native plant botanical garden outside, visitors can spot migrating birds and venture out on McCoys River and Swamp Tour.
New restaurants abound across the three counties of South Mississippi along with new hotels and places that pump up a vacation’s fun quotient.
▪ Zip ’n’ Fun Adventure Park off I-10 in Gulfport, has several zip lines, some that pass right above the road leading to Gulf Islands Water Park.
▪ Big Play Entertainment Center in Biloxi just opened a bowling alley, high-tech video games and sports bar.
▪ Mullet Park Trampoline Park in D’Iberville and Altitude Trampoline Park in Gulfport add bounce to a vacation for adults and kids.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
