Pleasing places for a perfect picture

Keeping up one’s favorite car takes time, effort, money and, most of all, passion. It’s finally time to show off the fruits of all that labor and get to driving.
As important as the way a car feels is the way it looks, and South Mississippi affords car owners many photo opportunities to show off that new hood scoop or go-fast flames to their best advantage.
From Waveland to Pascagoula, the Coast offers numerous unique backdrops to take a nice picture of your favorite ride.
1. Bayou Caddy
This bayou in Waveland is at the end of South Beach Boulevard right next to the Silver Slipper Casino. It offers lovely views of the bayou and vistas of the Mississippi Sound. Those wishing to try their luck can also take advantage of all the casino has to offer.
2. The Bay St. Louis parking garage
It’s more exciting than it sounds. The elegantly modern structure provides ample parking with access to downtown Bay St. Louis and will provide an interesting contrast to any classic automobile.
3. Henderson Point
This area in west Pass Christian offers great sunset views of the Bay of St. Louis and the Sound. Whether it’s the boat launch off Bayview Drive or the beachfront views available from Fourth Avenue, this is a nice, flat place to show off your cruiser’s curves and contours.
4. University of Southern Mississippi — Gulf Park campus
With more ancient Live oak trees than you can shake a stick at, including the famous Friendship Oak, this picturesque campus offers shady and green locations to relax and snap a cool picture of your favorite ride. The building architecture also offers Southern charm in an idyllic setting.
5. Gulfport Train Depot
This small block of businesses in downtown Gulfport offers a classic brickyard approach to shops tucked into an iconic train depot, and it’s within walking distance of many new restaurants and Chandeleur Brewing Co., one of the newer craft-beer breweries on the Coast. Expect this area to be a popular spot.
6. Jones Park and Courthouse Pier
Gulfport’s waterfront Jones Park has access to green fields, a child-friendly splash pad feature and a bait shop perched at the end of a long jetty. Ample parking and a land’s end kind of feel make this a lovely spot to tailgate or set up a waterfront shot of an automobile. Farther east in Gulfport at U.S. 90 and Courthouse Road is the Courthouse Pier. The parking lot contains a restroom and boat launch with nice Gulfport cityscape to the north and the Mississippi Sound to the south.
7. East Biloxi to Cadet Point
The easternmost point of the Biloxi peninsula offers casinos galore, as well as views of Biloxi’s Back Bay, Deer Island on the horizon and the Biloxi Bay Bridge. Furthermore, guests can visit the Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum or take a quirky shot of a vintage vehicle among the modern “pods” of the famous Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art.
8. Ocean Springs and Front Beach
Besides the small-town, tree-lined charm Ocean Springs provides on its own, this drive offers sun-drenched vistas of the Biloxi Bay Bridge, Deer Island and open waters out on the Mississippi Sound. Fort Maurepas Park also offers interesting historical context to the natural beauty the area has to offer.
9. Pascagoula to Gautier
On the eastern side of the Mississippi Coast are the cities of Pascagoula and Gautier. Both are adjacent to the vast delta bottomlands of the Pascagoula River. Different views from the Pascagoula River Front Park and Pascagoula’s Front Beach Road offer views of the river and the Sound, respectively.
