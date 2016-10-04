A bid could get a beauty for Cruisin’

One successful bidder could be “On the Road Again” to next year’s Cruisin’ The Coast in an orange Ford Mustang fastback once owned by country artist Willie Nelson.
The 1967 Mustang is one of hundreds of cars and trucks that will be auctioned to the highest bidders by Vicari Auction. Buyers collectively will hand over millions of dollars for the honor of owning the antique and classic cars.
They are sold one after another, in a parade of colorful muscle cars and gleaming chrome at the Coast Coliseum & Convention Center in Biloxi. This year’s auction also will liquidate the contents of Speedster Motorcars, a Florida company that has built cars for Paul McCartney, Alice Cooper, Toby Keith and many other clients.
“It’s all the equipment, all the molds,” Stacie Harmon, head of marketing and media for Vicari Auction, said of the liquidation. A replica of a 1936 Auburn Speedster also is part of the sale.
The auction will start Thursday with up to 100 cars and Harmon said, “This year we have a nice selection of Thursday cars.” They are vehicles a dad might buy with his kid to work on together, she said.
Bidding will start at 11 a.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday. The feature cars roll into the spotlight Friday and Saturday starting at 3 p.m., and Harmon estimates some of these will sell for well more than $200,000.
Pete Vicari, founder of the company, presides over the sale and takes charge of the crowd of buyers and the gawkers, who may be just looking this time but buying next year.
Along with Willie’s ’Stang, other feature cars this year are a black ’57 Chevy Nomad on a 1995 Corvette frame; a custom-built 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300SLR; and a pair of Dodge Coronets, one automatic, one standard shift, and both very rare, said Harmon.
Many more are featured on the Vicari Auction website.
So how do they find these great cars every year? “We call people,” Harmon said. Vicari Auction has been part of Cruisin’ The Coast since the event’s second year and keeps bringing outstanding classic muscle cars to the show every year.
If you go
What: Vicari Auction
When: Thursday to Saturday
Where: Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
Admission: $15 (Children 10 and under are free with paid adult)
Web site: VicariAuction.com
