Want to see Chubby Checker, War or Art Garfunkel at Cruisin’? Get your tickets now

The 20th anniversary of Cruisin’ The Coast doesn’t officially start until Sunday, Oct. 2. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of things to do on “Cruisin Eve” — Saturday, Oct. 1.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Art Garfunkel hits the stage at the IP Casino Resort on Saturday at 8 p.m. for an intimate performance that spans both his solo career and his time with Paul Simon in Simon and Garfunkel.
A handful of tickets are left for the show, which is almost certain to be a sellout. Tickets start at $30 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Herman’s Hermits featuring Peter Noone return to Biloxi on Saturday for a show at the Golden Nugget Casino.
Expect hits such as “Into Something Good” and “Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter.”
Tickets to the show start at 425 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
If you’re heading to the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino on Saturday, be sure to bring your dancing shoes.
Chubby Checker, who was at the first Cruisin’ The Coast, returns for a double bill with LA funksters War.
“We love coming back to Biloxi,” said War founding member Lonnie Jordan. “We’re going to have a lot of fun — it’s a beautiful place.”
Best known for songs such as “Why Can’t We Be Friends” and “Cisco Kid,” War formed in Long Beach, California, in 1969. The band had the best-selling album of 1973 with “The World Is a Ghetto.”
“Man, I still love doing this,” Jordan said. “It’s what keeps me alive — I try to be more creative on stage every time I play and the fans are definitely the ones that keep me going.”
War will fit in perfectly with Cruisin’ as they are the band who released the lift-kit car anthem, “Low Rider.”
The song was the theme song for the “George Lopez Show” and it has been used in several movies including “Dazed and Confused” and “Cheech and Chong’s Up In Smoke.”
“Every year, it seems like there are at least two movies that use our music, we are in ‘Suicide Squad’ right now,” he said. “There’s ‘Gone in 60 Seconds,’ the list goes on and and on and I’m so honored that people still like our music.”
And Jordan said cruisers can get ready to hear all of the band’s hits.
“I love playing our songs for people,”he said. “I’m not going to get up there and play songs people have never heard of, I want to play those songs that makes people feel and heal.”
Tickets for Chubby Checker/War start at $15 and are available at Ticketmaster.com.
