Long Beach Lesters added to celebrities at Cruisin’ The Coast

Get ready, because they’re coming to Cruisin’ The Coast.
Car celebrities and Cruisin’ favorites Dennis Gage, Cristy Lee and Courtney Hansen will be returning for the 20th anniversary of one of the Coast’s premier events.
But this year, some longtime Cruisin’ supporters also will get their time in the celebrity limelight.
The Lesters
“We are really excited to have Shane and Natalie Lester of Long Beach joining us this year,” said Craig Grisoli, director of registration. “They are local people, and they have been longtime supporters and participants of Cruisin’ The Coast.”
Shane Lester is featured on “Street Outlaws: New Orleans,” a popular Discovery Channel program that focuses on street racing. The show also features his wife, Natalie.
He is the owner of Precision Paint and Body and Precision Drag Racing in Long Beach.
Shane Lester drives two cars — a small tire Mustang Cobra and a big tire Chevy Nova SS.
Season 1 of the show was filmed last fall and the show made its debut in February.
“‘Street Outlaws: New Orleans’ is such a popular show,” Grisoli said. “We’re so happy for Shane and Natalie’s success and to have a partnership like this with people who have been participating in Cruisin’ The Coast for many years.”
Here are some more appearances during Cruisin’ The Coast:
Wednesday
Courtney Hansen, the former host of “Powernation:” Biloxi Block Party 10 a.m.-noon, Autocross at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum (west parking lot) 2-4 p.m., Beau Rivage 6-8 p.m.
TV host Cristy Lee of Velocity channel’s “All Girls Garage”: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon, Cruise Central 1-4 p.m., Beau Rivage 6-8 p.m.
Thursday
Cristy Lee: Edgewater Mall 10 a.m.-noon, Ocean Springs 2-4 p.m., DoubleTree 7-9 p.m.
Courtney Hansen: Pass Christian 10 a.m.-noon, Bay St. Louis 2-4 p.m., DoubleTree 7-9 p.m.
Friday
Dennis Gage of the TV program “My Classic Car:” Bay St. Louis 9-11 a.m.; Edgewater Mall 2-4 p.m.
Courtney Hansen: Cruise Central 10 a.m.-noon, Ocean Springs 2-4 p.m.
Cristy Lee: Pass Christian 10 a.m.-noon, Mississippi Coast Coliseum 2-4 p.m.
Saturday
Dennis Gage: D’Iberville 10 a.m.-noon, Ocean Springs 2-4 p.m.
For more information, go to http://cruisinthecoast.com/schedule/
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments