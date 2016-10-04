Cruisin' the Coast

October 4, 2016 12:00 AM

Complete Cruisin’ The Coast schedule 2016

Cruisin’ The Coast

Monday

Registration open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport

Feature Car Appearances

▪ Cruise Central, Gulfport, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

▪ Long Beach, 5 p.m.

Autocross — presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

Long Beach parade — Open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 4 p.m. at Long Beach High School, parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Shane & Natalie Lester, stars of Street Outlaws NOLA are Grand Marshals.

Tip Tops playing at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

Ty Taylor & Friends, 8 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

Tuesday

Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport

The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Autocross — presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

Shane & Natalie Lester, stars of Street Outlaws NOLA, with their cars, “Da Hellion” and “Prime Evil” appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon;

New! City of Moss Point “Cruisin’ The River City” 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feature Car Appearance

▪ Cruise Central, Gulfport, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Flame-throwing competition at Island View Casino Casino, Gulfport, entertainment, 4 p.m.; registration, 5 p.m.; competition begins at dusk. New This Year: $600 in cash prizes and trophies!

Casino Entertainment

Redfield Acoustic, 8 p.m. IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

Wednesday

Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport

Biloxi Block Party, downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feature Car Appearance

▪ Block Party, 8 a.m.- noon

Autocross — presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.

The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Blessing of the Classics, Diamondhead, 3-6 p.m.

Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Courtney Hansen appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Autocross, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 2-4 p.m.; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.

Cristy Lee appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; ▪ Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.

Official Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Event: Bowzer’s Rock n’ Roll Party, Beau Rivage Pool Pavilion, 6-9:30 p.m.; appearances by Courtney Hansen and Cristy Lee, 6-8 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75

Mike & Jude, 8 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

Thursday

Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs

2017 registration open noon-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

The Vicari Auto Auction, doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Swap meet/manufacturers midway open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

DoubleTree Biloxi Open House with Feature Car, 7-9 p.m.; appearances by Courtney Hansen and Cristy Lee

Courtney Hansen appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.; DoubleTree 7-9 p.m.

Cristy Lee appearances: Edgewater Mall, 10 a.m.-noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.; DoubleTree 7-9 p.m.

Feature Car Appearances

▪ Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon

▪ Cruise Central, 2-4 p.m.

▪ DoubleTree, 7-9 p.m.

Southern Automotive Conference Exhibit Hall open to registered cruisers, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Beau Rivage

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-noon — N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. — Starz

3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-noon – Figure 8

1-2 p.m. – Ghost Town

3-4:30 p.m. – Escalade

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-noon — Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. — Halfway Ray

3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants

Edgewater Mall west parking lot (U.S. 90)

11 a.m.-noon — Brandie

1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. — Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-noon — Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. — Modern Eldorados

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-noon — Charlie “Doo Wop” Grant

1-2 p.m. — Garry “Elvis” Wesley

3-4:30 p.m. — Magic

Casino Entertainment

Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 7-11 p.m., Silver Slipper Casino, The Stage Bar

Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75

Perkins Road Band with DJ Spicee and DJ Roop, 9 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

Friday

Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs

2016 and 2017 Registration continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

The Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Swap meet/manufacturers midway open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Salute To Our Veterans,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., American Star Field at MGM Park

Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” signing autographs: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.; Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.

Courtney Hansen appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.- noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.

Cristy Lee appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Coliseum, 2-4 p.m.

Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, 5-9 p.m. featuring The Platters

Feature Car Appearances

▪ Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.

▪ Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.

“Pass In The Night,” 5-9 p.m., Pass Christian, Entertainment: The Tip Tops

Southern Automotive Conference Exhibit Hall open to registered Cruisers, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Beau Rivage

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-Noon — Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. — Garry “Elvis” Wesley

3-4:30 p.m. — Magic

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-Noon — Brandie

1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. — Halfway Ray

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-Noon — Figure 8

1-2 p.m. — Modern Eldorados

3-4:30 p.m. — Escalade

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot

(U.S. 90)

11 a.m.-Noon — Charles “Doo Wop” Grant

1-2 p.m. — Ghost Town

3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-Noon — Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. — Starz

3-4:30 p.m. — Vintage

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-Noon — N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha

Casino Entertainment

Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre

Brandon Bennett — Aloha from Biloxi, 8 p.m., Hard Rock

Cheech and Chong, IP Casino, Studio A

Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8-12 midnight, Silver Slipper Casino, The Stage Bar

West Story Road Band, 9 p.m. Harrah’s Gulf Coast

Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75

Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast

Perkins Road Band with DJ Spicee and DJ Roop, 9 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

Anderson, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar

Boogie Nights, The Ultimate 70s & 80s Nightclub, Hard Rock Biloxi

Saturday

All Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs

2016 Registration, 9 a.m.-noon

2017 Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.

Auto Auction begins at Coliseum, Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Swap meet/manufacturers midway open at Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Feature Car Appearances

▪ Coliseum, 9-11 a.m.

Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” visiting sites and signing autographs: D’Iberville, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.

New! Gautier Mullet & Music Fest, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., reserved parking for registered vehicles

CTC 20th Anniversary Celebration! Harrah’s Gulf Coast on The Great Lawn, 7 p.m., featuring Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with fireworks following

Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment

Bay St. Louis

11 a.m.-noon — Deuce Coupe

1-2 p.m. — Ghost Town

3-4:30 p.m. — Escalade

Pass Christian

11 a.m.-noon — Charles “Doo Wop” Grant

1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz

3-4:30 p.m. — Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson

Gulfport Cruise Central

11 a.m.-noon — Brandie

1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers

3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha

Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)

11 a.m.-noon — N Rhythm

1-2 p.m. — Garry “Elvis” Wesley

3-4:30 p.m. — Magic

D’Iberville

11 a.m.-noon — Figure 8

1-2 p.m. — Halfway Ray

3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants

Ocean Springs Downtown

11 a.m.-noon — Mr. Saxman

1-2 p.m. — Starz

3-4:30 p.m. — Modern Eldorados

Casino Entertainment

Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre

Brandon Bennett — Aloha from Biloxi, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Biloxi

Halfway Show Band, 9 p.m. Harrah’s Gulf Coast

Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8-12 midnight, Silver Slipper Casino, The Stage Bar

Perkins Road Band with DJ Spicee and DJ Roop, 9 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

Dian Diaz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75

Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast

Anderson, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar

Boogie Nights, The Ultimate 70s & 80s Nightclub, Hard Rock Biloxi

Sunday

All events at Cruise Central

2017 registration open 8 a.m.-noon

Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.

Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” signing autographs: 8-9 a.m.; Master of Ceremonies, 9-10:30 a.m.

Stamping cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.

Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award

Dennis Gage will announce the winners of the cash drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000

Make-A-Wish Raffle Car Giveaway and unveiling of new 2017 Raffle Car

Entertainment by Na Na Sha, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Casino Entertainment

Mario Meno, 8 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge

— Cruisin’ The Coast; All times, events subject to change

Comments

