Complete Cruisin’ The Coast schedule 2016

Monday
Registration open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Centennial Plaza, Gulfport
Feature Car Appearances
▪ Cruise Central, Gulfport, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
▪ Long Beach, 5 p.m.
Autocross — presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 1-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
Long Beach parade — Open to registered vehicles only. First 600 to arrive will be in the parade. Line up at 4 p.m. at Long Beach High School, parade starts at 5:30 p.m. Shane & Natalie Lester, stars of Street Outlaws NOLA are Grand Marshals.
Tip Tops playing at Long Beach Harbor, 6-9 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
Ty Taylor & Friends, 8 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
Tuesday
Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport
The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Autocross — presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
Shane & Natalie Lester, stars of Street Outlaws NOLA, with their cars, “Da Hellion” and “Prime Evil” appearance: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon;
New! City of Moss Point “Cruisin’ The River City” 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Feature Car Appearance
▪ Cruise Central, Gulfport, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Flame-throwing competition at Island View Casino Casino, Gulfport, entertainment, 4 p.m.; registration, 5 p.m.; competition begins at dusk. New This Year: $600 in cash prizes and trophies!
Casino Entertainment
Redfield Acoustic, 8 p.m. IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
Wednesday
Registration open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Cruise Central, Gulfport
Biloxi Block Party, downtown Biloxi, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Feature Car Appearance
▪ Block Party, 8 a.m.- noon
Autocross — presented by Golden Nugget Casino and Racing Rednecks, Coast Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Open to registered vehicles only.
The Vicari Auto Auction vehicle check-in at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Blessing of the Classics, Diamondhead, 3-6 p.m.
Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Courtney Hansen appearances: Biloxi Block Party, 10 a.m.-noon; Autocross, Coast Coliseum (west parking lot), 2-4 p.m.; Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.
Cristy Lee appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.; ▪ Beau Rivage, 6-8 p.m.
Official Beau Rivage Cruisin’ Event: Bowzer’s Rock n’ Roll Party, Beau Rivage Pool Pavilion, 6-9:30 p.m.; appearances by Courtney Hansen and Cristy Lee, 6-8 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75
Mike & Jude, 8 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
Thursday
Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs
2017 registration open noon-5 p.m.
Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
The Vicari Auto Auction, doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Swap meet/manufacturers midway open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Car Corral open and vehicle check-in, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
DoubleTree Biloxi Open House with Feature Car, 7-9 p.m.; appearances by Courtney Hansen and Cristy Lee
Courtney Hansen appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Bay St. Louis, 2-4 p.m.; DoubleTree 7-9 p.m.
Cristy Lee appearances: Edgewater Mall, 10 a.m.-noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.; DoubleTree 7-9 p.m.
Feature Car Appearances
▪ Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon
▪ Cruise Central, 2-4 p.m.
▪ DoubleTree, 7-9 p.m.
Southern Automotive Conference Exhibit Hall open to registered cruisers, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Beau Rivage
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.-noon — N Rhythm
1-2 p.m. — Starz
3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha
Pass Christian
11 a.m.-noon – Figure 8
1-2 p.m. – Ghost Town
3-4:30 p.m. – Escalade
Gulfport Cruise Central
11 a.m.-noon — Deuce Coupe
1-2 p.m. — Halfway Ray
3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants
Edgewater Mall west parking lot (U.S. 90)
11 a.m.-noon — Brandie
1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz
3-4:30 p.m. — Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson
D’Iberville
11 a.m.-noon — Mr. Saxman
1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers
3-4:30 p.m. — Modern Eldorados
Ocean Springs Downtown
11 a.m.-noon — Charlie “Doo Wop” Grant
1-2 p.m. — Garry “Elvis” Wesley
3-4:30 p.m. — Magic
Casino Entertainment
Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 7-11 p.m., Silver Slipper Casino, The Stage Bar
Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75
Perkins Road Band with DJ Spicee and DJ Roop, 9 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
Friday
Registration and all Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs
2016 and 2017 Registration continues 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
The Vicari Auto Auction doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Swap meet/manufacturers midway open at Coliseum, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Salute To Our Veterans,” 10 a.m.-2 p.m., American Star Field at MGM Park
Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” signing autographs: Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.; Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.
Courtney Hansen appearances: Cruise Central, 10 a.m.- noon; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
Cristy Lee appearances: Pass Christian, 10 a.m.-noon; Coliseum, 2-4 p.m.
Ocean Springs Sock Hop & Street Party, 5-9 p.m. featuring The Platters
Feature Car Appearances
▪ Bay St. Louis, 9-11 a.m.
▪ Edgewater Mall, 2-4 p.m.
“Pass In The Night,” 5-9 p.m., Pass Christian, Entertainment: The Tip Tops
Southern Automotive Conference Exhibit Hall open to registered Cruisers, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Beau Rivage
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.-Noon — Mr. Saxman
1-2 p.m. — Garry “Elvis” Wesley
3-4:30 p.m. — Magic
Pass Christian
11 a.m.-Noon — Brandie
1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers
3-4:30 p.m. — Halfway Ray
Gulfport Cruise Central
11 a.m.-Noon — Figure 8
1-2 p.m. — Modern Eldorados
3-4:30 p.m. — Escalade
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot
(U.S. 90)
11 a.m.-Noon — Charles “Doo Wop” Grant
1-2 p.m. — Ghost Town
3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants
D’Iberville
11 a.m.-Noon — Deuce Coupe
1-2 p.m. — Starz
3-4:30 p.m. — Vintage
Ocean Springs Downtown
11 a.m.-Noon — N Rhythm
1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz
3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha
Casino Entertainment
Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre
Brandon Bennett — Aloha from Biloxi, 8 p.m., Hard Rock
Cheech and Chong, IP Casino, Studio A
Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8-12 midnight, Silver Slipper Casino, The Stage Bar
West Story Road Band, 9 p.m. Harrah’s Gulf Coast
Dian Diaz, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75
Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast
Perkins Road Band with DJ Spicee and DJ Roop, 9 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
Anderson, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar
Boogie Nights, The Ultimate 70s & 80s Nightclub, Hard Rock Biloxi
Saturday
All Cruisin’ Venues are open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sites with bands: Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian, Gulfport Cruise Central, Edgewater Mall, D’Iberville, Ocean Springs
2016 Registration, 9 a.m.-noon
2017 Registration, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Country Cruisin’ Breakfast, Long Beach Yacht Club, 7-10 a.m.
Auto Auction begins at Coliseum, Doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Swap meet/manufacturers midway open at Coliseum 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Car Corral continues, east of Treasure Bay, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Feature Car Appearances
▪ Coliseum, 9-11 a.m.
Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” visiting sites and signing autographs: D’Iberville, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; Ocean Springs, 2-4 p.m.
New! Gautier Mullet & Music Fest, 9 a.m.-11 p.m., reserved parking for registered vehicles
CTC 20th Anniversary Celebration! Harrah’s Gulf Coast on The Great Lawn, 7 p.m., featuring Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with fireworks following
Cruisin’ Venue Entertainment
Bay St. Louis
11 a.m.-noon — Deuce Coupe
1-2 p.m. — Ghost Town
3-4:30 p.m. — Escalade
Pass Christian
11 a.m.-noon — Charles “Doo Wop” Grant
1-2 p.m. — Cool Rayz
3-4:30 p.m. — Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson
Gulfport Cruise Central
11 a.m.-noon — Brandie
1-2 p.m. — Barlow Brothers
3-4:30 p.m. — Na Na Sha
Edgewater Mall West Parking Lot (U.S. 90)
11 a.m.-noon — N Rhythm
1-2 p.m. — Garry “Elvis” Wesley
3-4:30 p.m. — Magic
D’Iberville
11 a.m.-noon — Figure 8
1-2 p.m. — Halfway Ray
3-4:30 p.m. — Vince Vance & The Valiants
Ocean Springs Downtown
11 a.m.-noon — Mr. Saxman
1-2 p.m. — Starz
3-4:30 p.m. — Modern Eldorados
Casino Entertainment
Beach Boys, 8 p.m., Beau Rivage Theatre
Brandon Bennett — Aloha from Biloxi, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Biloxi
Halfway Show Band, 9 p.m. Harrah’s Gulf Coast
Al “Lil’ Fats” Jackson, 8-12 midnight, Silver Slipper Casino, The Stage Bar
Perkins Road Band with DJ Spicee and DJ Roop, 9 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
Dian Diaz, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Beau Rivage, EIGHT75
Triggerproof, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., Beau Rivage, Coast
Anderson, 8 p.m.-1 a.m., Beau Rivage, Breeze Bar
Boogie Nights, The Ultimate 70s & 80s Nightclub, Hard Rock Biloxi
Sunday
All events at Cruise Central
2017 registration open 8 a.m.-noon
Non-denominational prayer service, 8 a.m.
Dennis Gage, of the TV program “My Classic Car,” signing autographs: 8-9 a.m.; Master of Ceremonies, 9-10:30 a.m.
Stamping cards must be turned in by 9 a.m.
Gene Oswalt Volunteer of the Year Award
Dennis Gage will announce the winners of the cash drawings (40 drawings of $500 each) totaling $20,000
Make-A-Wish Raffle Car Giveaway and unveiling of new 2017 Raffle Car
Entertainment by Na Na Sha, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Casino Entertainment
Mario Meno, 8 p.m., IP Casino, Chill Ultra Lounge
— Cruisin’ The Coast; All times, events subject to change
