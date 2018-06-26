Picayune man gets prison time after killing pregnant girlfriend in crash, DA says

A 26-year-old Picayune man will spend 18 years in prison for killing his girlfriend and their unborn child in a one-vehicle crash in 2015, St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery announced June 21.
Amanda Bankston, 19, was eight months pregnant on Feb. 29, 2015, when the vehicle Oneal was driving crossed the center line of Interstate 59 in Pearl River, Louisiana, and hit a tree on the opposite side of the road, Montgomery said.
Bankston was killed instantly, while their 2-year-old son was not seriously injured thanks to being secured in a car seat.
Oneal attempted to run from the accident, leaving his family and their vehicle in a ditch at the scene, but he was stopped by good Samaritans at the scene, Montgomery said.
Oneal's blood tested positive for synthetic marijuana, Montgomery said. He pleaded guilty March 5.
District Judge Richard A. Swartz Jr. sentenced Matthew Oneal to 18 years on a vehicular homicide charge plus five years on a third degree feticide charge; both sentences will be served concurrently.
Before the sentencing, Swartz said any lesser sentence would depreciate the serious nature of the offenses.
