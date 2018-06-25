He was trying to shoot at his girlfriend but someone else was hit, Moss Point police say

A Pascagoula man fired shots into a house — intending to shoot his girlfriend — but shot her friend instead, police said.
Kory Williams, 24, is accused of firing shots that struck a 25-year-old woman twice in the back, Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.
The wounded woman is a friend of Williams' girlfriend, Ashley said. He identified the wounded woman as Sanjah Price.
It happened about 1 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Cumberland Drive. The neighborhood is east of Griffin Street and the Pascagoula River.
Investigators believe Williams left the area on foot at first.
Minutes later, officers stopped a blue Honda and took Williams into custody, Ashley said.
"It was domestic-related, but his intentions were trying to shoot his girlfriend," he said.
Police don't know what prompted the shooting.
Ashley said the woman's injuries were not life-threatening. She was treated at Singing River Hospital and released within a couple of hours, he said.
Police arrested Williams on charges of aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.
He was being held at the Jackson County jail on bonds that total $100,000.
.
Comments