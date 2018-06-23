Lee Anthony Bolding, 48, was arrested June 22, 2018, by Gulfport police on four charges of possession controlled substances with intent to distribute.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, June 22, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 23, 2018 10:20 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, June 22, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

