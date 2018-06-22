This combination photo shows a credit card skimmer found at a Jackson County gas station. It was secured with double-sided tape.
This combination photo shows a credit card skimmer found at a Jackson County gas station. It was secured with double-sided tape. Jackson County Sheriff's Department
This combination photo shows a credit card skimmer found at a Jackson County gas station. It was secured with double-sided tape. Jackson County Sheriff's Department

Crime

Credit card skimmer found at this Jackson County gas station

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

June 22, 2018 03:56 PM

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has discovered a credit and debit card skimmer at a St. Martin convenience store.

A skimmer was found at the Circle K located at 8000 Tucker Road, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

A customer familiar with skimmers noticed the edge of the device was popping up on the corner, Ezell said.

The skimmer was placed over the point of sale equipment and secured with double-sided tape.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office advises shoppers to be extremely careful when swiping credit or debit cards in point of sale devices.

Eric Vitale, fraud investigation specialist with the San Luis Obispo Police Department, demonstrates how to spot a card skimmer on an ATM, gas pump or other card reader. He also offers advice for keeping your PIN and card information safe.

By

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @_YolandaCruz_

  Comments  