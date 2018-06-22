Credit card skimmer found at this Jackson County gas station

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department has discovered a credit and debit card skimmer at a St. Martin convenience store.
A skimmer was found at the Circle K located at 8000 Tucker Road, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
A customer familiar with skimmers noticed the edge of the device was popping up on the corner, Ezell said.
The skimmer was placed over the point of sale equipment and secured with double-sided tape.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office advises shoppers to be extremely careful when swiping credit or debit cards in point of sale devices.
