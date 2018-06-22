He tried to run from Marine Patrol in Gulfport but ended up in the water, DMR says

A man was arrested after hitting the vehicle of a Marine Patrol officer and trying to flee the scene.
Eric Evans, 22, is being held at the Harrison County jail on charges of failure to yield to an authorized emergency vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without a license. He also has charges from Gulfport police for contempt of court and a violation probation.
The crash happened Thursday night near Courthouse Road and U.S. 90, said Charmaine Schmermund with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources.
Evans fled the scene, and a Marine Patrol officer followed him in an attempt to make him stop.
Evans ended up in the area of 2nd Street and Oak Avenue, where his vehicle left the roadway and fell into a ditch, becoming submerged in water.
Evans has a court date of Aug. 15 for his charges from the DMR.
