Two Hancock deputies tried to serve a warrant. One nearly lost his finger, cops say

Hancock County Chief Deputy Don Bass said two deputies were injured on the job Wednesday while trying to serve a warrant on a Kiln man.
Bass said the deputies were attempting serve a warrant on drug-related charges on Nicholas Cuevas in the 26000 block of Wolf Creek Road in Kiln. He said Cuevas was combative with the deputies.
"He went for a weapon and they had a scuffle," Bass said. "He clamped down on one of the deputies' fingers like he was trying to bite it off and the other deputy twisted his ankle."
Both deputies were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released," Bass said.
Cuevas was on arrested on multiple charges including felony drug possession, felony simple assault on a police officer and aggravated assault and several misdemeanor offenses.