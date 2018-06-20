'I done it,' says man accused of decapitating mom as he walks into Stone County court

Terrell Johnson says "I plead guilty; I done it," as he is escorted to Stone County MS Justice Court for his preliminary hearing on a first-degree murder charge in the decapitation death of his mother, Sherry Johnson.
By
How to support victims of domestic abuse

Crime

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.