Fight over credit cards led to school counselor's gruesome decapitation, deputy testifies

A grand jury will decide whether there is enough evidence to try Terrelle Johnson in the decapitation death of his mother.

Johnson, 29, was led into the Stone County Courthouse for his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Justice Court, where disturbing details came out about the crime.

Stone County Sheriff’s Capt. Ray Boggs said Johnson confessed the morning after Sherry Johnson's body was found decapitated in her backyard. He said they got into an argument over credit cards. Johnson said he tried to walk away, but it escalated into a fight.

He said he choked his mother until she stopped breathing. He said he then took a butter knife from a bedside table and used it, along with his teeth and hands, to take off her head.

His attorney, Jim Davis, indicated that Johnson has previously been hospitalized with mental health problems. Davis could be pursuing an insanity defense, but said it is too early to say for sure.

The Stone County Sheriff's Office had previously been called to the house because of domestic disputes between the two, Boggs testified.

Sheriff's deputies found the decapitated remains of guidance counselor Johnson, 51, in her backyard the evening of June 6 after a relative called and asked them to check on her.

Her body was found near a fence, while her head lay 15 feet away. A preliminary autopsy determined she died from blows to the head. Investigators believe the popular guidance counselor at Hattiesburg High School had been dead for several days.

She also had worked in the Harrison County school system.

She was last seen after church on June 3. Her son, whom she loved "unconditionally," had said she was gone away on a cruise, according to the sheriff's department.

Staff Writer Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this report.