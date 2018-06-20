Judge sets bond for Vancleave mom at $50,000 in hot-car death of son

A judge Wednesday set bond for the mother charged with murder in the hot car death of her 10-month old son.
Elizabeth Marie Barhonovich, 28, left her son, Kash Barhonovich, in her car for an unknown amount of time while it was parked outside her home in the 14000 block of Arthur Avenue on June 14. After a preliminary autopsy showed the boy's death was consistent with hyperthermia, or an elevated body temperature, authorities arrested her on a charge of second-degree murder.
Youth Judge Sharon Sigalas set bond at $50,000 on the murder charge. In addition, bonds set in Harrison County were revoked.
Barhonovich has had previous run-ins with law enforcement.
In September 2013, Barhonovich served time in the Harrison County jail following her conviction on a charge of second-offense DUI, jail records show.
In March 2015, she was back in the Harrison County jail following her indictment on an auto burglary charge, records say. And in January 2016, she was in the same jail serving time following her conviction for auto burglary.
Barhonovich is also the mother of other children.
Mississippi currently ranks 15 in the nation in the number of child hot car death, with a total of 19 deaths attributed to the cause since 1995, according to KidsandCars.org.
In South Mississippi, others have been charged with crimes related to their child's hot car death.
Former Long Beach Police Office Cassie Barker was charged with second-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Cheyenne Hyer.
Others have faced similar charges.
Margaret Baker 228-896-0538, margar45
Comments