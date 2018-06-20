Ocean Springs man who narrates audio books is facing sex crime charges

An Ocean Springs man who narrates and produces audio books has been arrested on sex crimes charges, court records show.
Joshua David Young was indicted on felony charges of sexual battery and child exploitation.
According to court papers, Young allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl around Sept. 24, 2017, and filmed the same girl simulating a sex act the same day.
Young is set for arraignment on the felony charges Wednesday before Judge Kathy King Jackson.
According to Young's LinkedIn profile, he produces and narrates audio books under the business name Stories Should Breathe as well as on ACX.com.
Young is a graduate of Emory University with a bachelor's degree in science, his LinkedIn page shows.
If convicted of the felony charges, Young could go to prison for up to 70 years.
