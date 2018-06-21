Ocean Springs woman embezzled more than $25,000 from trucking company, police say

A former longtime officer manager at Broome's Grocery in Ocean Spring has been arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a trucking company she worked for years later, court records show.
A Jackson County grand jury indicted Cherie Lynne Broome on a felony embezzlement charge over allegations she stole more than $25,000 from a Biloxi trucking company she worked for between Dec. 16, 2016 and Aug. 29. 2018.
Broome waived her arraignment Wednesday on the felony charge.
She is tentatively set for trial on Aug. 15.
According to her LinkedIn account, Broome left her longtime job at the Ocean Springs grocery story in 2014 and worked over the years as a legal assistant, officer manager and administrative assistant at various Coast businesses.
Broome is free on bond pending trial.
