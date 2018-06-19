SWAT team responds to home in Gulfport neighborhood

The Gulfport Police Department's SWAT unit responded to the area of Jones Avenue and 22nd Street on Tuesday evening after receiving a complaint of an armed person who was displaying "mental issues," Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
He said at 3 p.m. officers had been attempting to make contact with the person for over an hour.
Police had hoped to find a peaceful resolution but in the process of making contact they found a deceased person, Chief Leonard Papania said.
He said they believe the person died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

