Officers were searching a home for drugs when they found 2 men in hospice care, Picayune cops say

Picayune police were searching a home for drugs when they found two vulnerable adults in hospice care, Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Magri said Tuesday.
Police had received tips of possible drug activity at the home in the 300 block of Moody Street. They executed a search warrant about about 7:41 p.m. June 12.
Officers found Alecia Quick Stockstill, 49, in an upstairs bedroom with tin foil in her pocket containing a "large amount" of clonazepam, a tranquilizer, Magri said. Officers later located Tina Robin Joles, 56, in the front yard.
While searching the home, Magri said, detectives found two "older" vulnerable men on bed rest for hospice.
He said Joles was the caretaker of the men and was taking clonazepam from their medication bottles and giving it to Stockstill for distribution.
Police also found a glass pile and metal grinder containing "green leafy substance believed to to be marijuana" and several cut straws near a powdery substance believed to be crushed up oxycodone, Magri said.
The home is close to multiple schools and churches.
Joles was arrested on charges of transfer of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a church, two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Stockstill was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Both Joles and Stockstill were booked at the Criminal Justice Center.
Magri said the Department of Human Services was notified at the time of the arrests and the Triple-A ambulance service took the men to Highland Community Hospital for observation.
