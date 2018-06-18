Joe Pedrego
Man confesses to sexually abusing juvenile during interview, Pearl River County deputies say

By Patrick Ochs

June 18, 2018 12:00 AM

Pearl River County deputies recently arrested a 59-year-old man who's accused of molesting a juvenile.

Joe Pedrego, whose hometown is listed as Prescott, Arizona, was arrested June 8 on four counts of sexual battery.

Pearl River County Chief Investigator Marc Ogden said his office received a call regarding the alleged molestation of a minor. He said deputies interviewed Pedrego that night and he denied the allegations.

Following a forensic interview the next day, deputies once again interviewed Pedrego, Ogden said. The second time, Ogden said, Pedrego admitted to four counts of sexual battery with a juvenile.

No other details of the allegations have been released.

Pedrego was held without bond in the Pearl River County jail.

