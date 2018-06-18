Man confesses to sexually abusing juvenile during interview, Pearl River County deputies say

Pearl River County deputies recently arrested a 59-year-old man who's accused of molesting a juvenile.
Joe Pedrego, whose hometown is listed as Prescott, Arizona, was arrested June 8 on four counts of sexual battery.
Pearl River County Chief Investigator Marc Ogden said his office received a call regarding the alleged molestation of a minor. He said deputies interviewed Pedrego that night and he denied the allegations.
Following a forensic interview the next day, deputies once again interviewed Pedrego, Ogden said. The second time, Ogden said, Pedrego admitted to four counts of sexual battery with a juvenile.
No other details of the allegations have been released.
Pedrego was held without bond in the Pearl River County jail.
