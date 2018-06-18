Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' man who reportedly shot Hattiesburg cop

Authorities in the Pine Belt are searching for a man who reportedly shot a Hattiesburg police officer.

The Hattiesburg Police Department released an alert about 12:45 p.m. Monday warning the public to be on the lookout for Victory Kirksey. WDAM-TV reported Kirksey shot an officer in the leg Monday morning while the officer was attempting to serve a warrant at a Lexington Drive home.

Hattiesburg Police spokesman Ryan Moore posted on the department's Facebook page that Kirksey is considered armed and dangerous.

"Do not approach suspect, call 911 immediately," Moore wrote.

Kirksey was last seen in the area of West Hills Drive and Lexington Drive.

According to WDAM, the officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The officer's condition is unknown at this time.