Waveland man strangles girlfriend and assaults two neighbors, police say

A Waveland man is in jail after police say he strangled his girlfriend during a fight and then assaulted two neighbors.
Michael Darnell Warren, 29, was booked in the Hancock County jail about 10 a.m. Saturday on charges of aggravated assault domestic violence, malicious mischief, robbery and simple assault.
Police responded to domestic violence complaint at a home in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive at 1:38 a.m. Saturday, Waveland investigator Ronald Storey said.
Warren's girlfriend suffered minor injuries and was strangled during the fight, Storey said. Warren fled before police arrived, but not before assaulting two men at a neighboring home who heard the domestic disturbance, Storey said.
Warren also stole a cellphone from one of the men, Storey said.
The case is still under investigation.
