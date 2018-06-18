Former 3 Doors Down bassist won't be getting out of jail soon after Jackson County arrest

Todd Harrell, the original 3 Doors Down bassist, won't be getting out of jail despite a judge granting him bond Monday on criminal charges out of Jackson County.
County Court Judge T. Larry Wilson set Harrell's total bond at $22,500 — $7,500 each on three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He also faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence simple assault and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.
However, a probation hold out of Tennessee for violating his probation in connection to a deadly crash in 2013 in Nashville makes him ineligible for release. Harrell was sentenced to more than two years in that case, but a condition of his probation was that he serve six years in prison for any violations.
In Jackson County, Harrell, 46, was arrested Friday after deputies went to his home in response to an alarm call.
That's when Harrell's wife said she had gotten into a fight with Harrell. When deputies noticed drugs and guns in his home, a narcotic's unit was called in to investigate and arrested Harrell.
Officers found a silver 9 mm rifle, a .357 Magnum and a Cobra silver two-barrel handgun.
As a convicted felon, he is not allowed to carry a firearm.
