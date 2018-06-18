Lucas Matthew Raymond, 21, was arrested June 17, 2018, by D’Iberville Police on charges of possession of a controlled substance, Xanax and felon carrying a concealed weapon.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, June 17, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 18, 2018 10:48 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, June 17, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sheriff Troy Peterson says prescription drugs are a huge issue on Mississippi Gulf Coast.

