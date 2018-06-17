Kenney Lee Boykin, 48, was arrested June 16, 2018, by Gulfport police on a charge of prescription forgery and a charge of acquisition by fraud of hydrocodone.
Kenney Lee Boykin, 48, was arrested June 16, 2018, by Gulfport police on a charge of prescription forgery and a charge of acquisition by fraud of hydrocodone. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, June 16, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 17, 2018 10:12 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, June 16, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sheriff Troy Peterson says prescription drugs are a huge issue on Mississippi Gulf Coast.

