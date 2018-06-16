Ronald Lee Browning, 68, was arrested June 15, 2018, by Gulfport police on a charge of petit larceny.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, June 15, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 16, 2018 09:57 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, June 15, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

