Todd Harrell, released from prison in Tennessee, is back in jail in Jackson County

The original 3 Doors Down bassist, Todd Harrell, was arrested again by Jackson County deputies Friday on drug, firearm and domestic violence charges.
Deputies originally responded to the Harrells' St. Martin home after an alarm went off, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a release.
Harrell's wife told deputies she had gotten into a fight with Harrell, Ezell said. When deputies saw guns and drugs, they called the narcotics unit, which got a search warrant for the home, he said.
Harrell was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence/simple assault.
Ezell said Harrell is also wanted in Tennessee on a probation violation. Harrell is being held without bond, pending an initial court appearance.
Harrell previously served two years in prison for causing a deadly 2013 crash in Nashville while speeding. Testing at the time of the trial showed two narcotics in Harrell's system at the time of the crash, according to The Tennessean. He testified during the 2015 trial that he had been addicted to prescription drugs. The judge sentenced Harrell to two years in prison and six years probation.
According to the Tennessean, the judge also ordered a five-year prison sentence if Harrell violated his probation.
The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team is continuing the investigation and no further information is being released at this time.
