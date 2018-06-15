'What happened to her was not fair.' Waveland mom still has no answers 3 years after daughter's death
Rose Luciano and Waveland Police Chief David Allen held a press conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, to ask the public's help in any information concerning the death of Shelby Luciano. Luciano was killed on June 18, 2015, in Waveland.
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Judy Johnson of Gulfport disputes some of the findings in a grand jury report that found "no criminal conduct" by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department officers on Nov. 20, 2017 when they shot and killed Johnson's 15-year-old grandson Seth.
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.
Ocean Springs Police are looking for a suspect in the Monday morning armed robbery of a Dollar General Store on Bienville Boulevard. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.