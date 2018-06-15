'What happened to her was not fair.' Waveland mom still has no answers 3 years after daughter's death

Rose Luciano and Waveland Police Chief David Allen held a press conference on Friday, June 15, 2018, to ask the public's help in any information concerning the death of Shelby Luciano. Luciano was killed on June 18, 2015, in Waveland.
By
How to support victims of domestic abuse

Crime

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

What happens in a rape kit exam?

Crime

What happens in a rape kit exam?

A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.