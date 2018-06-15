Daniel Chance Fisher, 24, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Thursday, June 14, 2018, on a probation warrant on a burglary conviction and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court/failure to appear.
Daniel Chance Fisher, 24, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Thursday, June 14, 2018, on a probation warrant on a burglary conviction and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court/failure to appear. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Daniel Chance Fisher, 24, was arrested by Gulfport Police on Thursday, June 14, 2018, on a probation warrant on a burglary conviction and a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court/failure to appear. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, June 14, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 15, 2018 09:16 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, June 14, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

By

  Comments  