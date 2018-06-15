Saucier woman embezzled thousands from Gulfport truck dealership, sheriff says

An employee of a truck dealership is accused of pocketing $2,300.
Harrison County deputies arrested 28-year-old Samantha Jo Jordan of Saucier on an embezzlement charge Thursday. Jordan is accused of taking $2,300 from American Truck Group on Canal Road in Gulfport, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
He said Jordan had received the money from a customer and did not give it to her employer. Jordan was arrested on a warrant at her home.
Jordan was held at the Harrison County jail on a $15,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
