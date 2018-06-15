Samantha Jo Jordan
Saucier woman embezzled thousands from Gulfport truck dealership, sheriff says

By Patrick Ochs

June 15, 2018 09:50 AM

An employee of a truck dealership is accused of pocketing $2,300.

Harrison County deputies arrested 28-year-old Samantha Jo Jordan of Saucier on an embezzlement charge Thursday. Jordan is accused of taking $2,300 from American Truck Group on Canal Road in Gulfport, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.

He said Jordan had received the money from a customer and did not give it to her employer. Jordan was arrested on a warrant at her home.

Jordan was held at the Harrison County jail on a $15,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

