What their roommates left got the bomb squad called to their Jackson County home, sheriff says

Biloxi's bomb squad was called to a St. Martin home Wednesday night because of what the current tenants' former roommates left behind, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Deputies responded to a home on big Ridge Road about 8 p.m. where the owner said they found "components to build pipe bombs inside a chest," Ezell said.
The homeowner said the chest belonged to two roommates who had moved out, he said.
When deputies discovered the materials, the Biloxi Police Department's bomb squad — as well as Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms — responded to the home as well, Ezell said. ATF took the material into custody, he said.
No other information was initially available. The Sun Herald will update this story when more information is released.
Comments