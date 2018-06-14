When a mom found a sex toy, she feared for her daughter. It was even worse than that.

A Kiln man has been indicted on charges alleging he molested a child and assaulted her with sex toys.
Alex Jackie Pearson, 67, is accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 12 over a period of about a year.
Hancock County sheriff's investigators arrested Pearson on Oct. 13, 2016, after investigating a mother's claim that she had found a sex toy and believed it had been used to violate her daughter.
The girl told investigators about toys she described as electronics, said Glenn Grannan, the sheriff's chief investigator. They searched Pearson's home and found more toys, Grannan said.
"It’s really, really, bad," Grannan told the Sun Herald after Pearson's arrest. "It’s really hard. She’s a sweetheart of a little girl, bubbly personality."
Pearson initially faced 20 charges and was held on bonds that totaled $2.2 million.
The sheriff's department added 11 charges as the investigation continued.
Meanwhile, a judge reduced Pearson's bonds to $31,500. He was released from jail after being held for two months.
A Hancock County grand jury reviewed the 31 charges, indicting Pearson on seven counts of sexual battery and two counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes, Grannan said Thursday.
The grand jury found insufficient evidence to indict Pearson on the remaining charges, he said.
Grannan said Pearson's name was called out during the Monday morning docket call in Hancock County Circuit Court. When Pearson didn't answer, a judge issued a warrant for his arrest.
A federal marshal found him Wednesday and took him into custody. Pearson, who has no bond, was being held at the Harrison County jail until he could be transferred to the Hancock County jail and be taken before a judge.
Bass said he wasn't sure if Pearson had been served with a notice to appear in court Monday.
"Or he may not have known what his responsibility was," Bass said.
