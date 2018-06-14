Julia Renee Newton, 34, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, on an order to appear in court on four counts of burglary of a dwelling.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Wednesday, June 13, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 14, 2018 10:21 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

