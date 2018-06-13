A couple was pushed to the ground and robbed at D'Iberville apartments, police say

Police say they used a woman's phone to find four robbery suspects Wednesday.
A couple at the Arbor View Apartments in D'Iberville reported about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday that they had been robbed, D'Iberville Capt. Marty Griffin said.
They told police they were walking to their building when two men in dark clothes approached them, pushed them to the ground, snatched a purse and fled, Griffin said.
The men were last seen getting into a white SUV and surveillance video helped police get their descriptions, Griffin said.
Biloxi police tracked the victim's phone to the Quality Inn on U.S. 90, where they found four men and the stolen property, Griffin said.
Eugene Russell Griffin, 33, Marco Ezran Mack, 33, David Crump, 29 and Jonathan Tyron Collins, 36, were all arrested without incident on strong armed robbery charges and held at the Harrison County jail on $100,000 bonds set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Griffin, Mack and Crump are all from Miami, Griffin said, while Collins is from Lithonia, Georgia.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the D'Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
