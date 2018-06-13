Fight with cops at divorce court didn't involve husband and wife, sheriff says

Emotions can run high in divorce court, but it's not often that fists fly and people get knocked down in a South Mississippi courthouse.
But that's what happened in a hallway outside a courtroom Tuesday when the brother of a man getting a divorce started arguing with a woman, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Three women were sitting on a bench, apparently waiting for a hearing before Judge Jaye Bradley in Chancery Court, when Joshua Omar Mosley began to argue with one of them. The deputies didn't know what the argument was about, the sheriff said.
A deputy tried to intervene, but Mosley knocked him on the floor, Ezell said.
Two other deputies tried to gain control of the 28-year-old Moss Point man, and he assaulted them, the sheriff said.
The deputy who was knocked to the floor was taken to Singing River Hospital, where he was treated for a head injury. The two other deputies' injuries were minor, the sheriff said.
Ezell said it's unclear why Mosley assaulted the officers.
Deputies arrested Mosley on three felony counts of simple assault on a police officer. They also arrested him on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
County Court Judge T. Larry Wilson seat a $10,000 bond on each assault charge for a total bond of $30,000. His bonds on the misdemeanors total $2,000.
However, Mosley isn't eligible to make bail.
Ezell said Mosley is held for the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a probation warrant and Pascagoula Police want him on unrelated charges.
