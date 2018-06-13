South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Tuesday, June 12, 2018
Here are the felony arrests that were made on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers. The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.
Judy Johnson of Gulfport disputes some of the findings in a grand jury report that found "no criminal conduct" by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department officers on Nov. 20, 2017 when they shot and killed Johnson's 15-year-old grandson Seth.
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.
A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.
Ocean Springs Police are looking for a suspect in the Monday morning armed robbery of a Dollar General Store on Bienville Boulevard. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 228-875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Markey Johnny Tanner was sentenced on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Biloxi, Mississippi, for the DUI causing death of Megan DeKleinhans and leaving the scene of the accident. Megan's parents were present and made a statement before the judge.