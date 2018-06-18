Coast vet says he was easily confused. But he was having sex with a minor, cops say.

A judge has granted a Coast veteran's request to have surgery before he pleads guilty in August to sex crimes against a 14-year-old girl in addition to allegations he filmed the girl simulating sex, court records show.
A grand jury indicted Jacob Blair Scott, 41, of Moss Point, on nine counts of sexual battery against a minor and four counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes as well as an additional charge of child exploitation for filming the minor.
Judge Kathy King Jackson agreed to allow Scott to plead guilty Aug. 10 to give him time to get the treatment he needs for stage 3 ulcerative colitis.
In court filings before Blair's decision to plead guilty, his attorney, Rufus Alldredge requested a mental evaluation on Blair to determine his competency.
One of the reasons for evaluation was because, the filing said, Blair is easily confused because he has a traumatic brain injury from being hit by an improvised explosive device during his time in combat, suggesting he may not have realized he was having sex with a minor.
In addition, the filings said, Blair was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, all of which came after his service in U.S. Army between 1996-2007.
Since he returned from duty, the filings say, Blair has experienced continuous migraine headaches and, as a result of his confusion, he may not have not fully realized the nature of his crimes.
Blair initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The crimes involving the minor occurred at different times between Nov. 1, 2016, and Feb. 28, 2017.
If Blair had gone to trial and was convicted of all the charges against him, he could have gone to prison for life.
The details of his guilty plea have not been released.
