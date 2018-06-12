Gulfport man, 19, accused of touching 2 underage girls, police say

Police arrested a 19-year-old Gulfport man in connection to two sex crimes.

Byren Tyrek Williams, 19, of Gulfport, was arrested on a sexual battery charge and a charge of lustful touching.

Gulfport police responded to the 4500 block of Engram Drive on Friday and were told by an unidentified girl that Williams had "forced a sex act upon her" about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gulfport Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.

During the investigation, Fulks said, another girl told officers Williams had touched her inappropriately on June 1.

Both unidentified victims previously knew Williams, Fulks said.

Williams was later located and arrested without incident in the 4500 block of Engram Drive.

Williams was held at the Harrison County jail on $70,000 bonds set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.