Nicholas Travis Floyd, 33, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department on Monday, June 11, 2018, after conviction on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, credit card fraud and felon carrying a concealed weapon, with his sentencing delayed. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Monday, June 11, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 12, 2018 09:00 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Monday, June 11, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

