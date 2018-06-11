He said his mom was on a cruise, cops say. She was found decapitated in her back yard.

A beloved Stone County woman and school guidance counselor found with her head detached was assaulted multiple times, the investigation shows.
Crime scene evidence shows signs of violence inside the home of 51-year-old Sherry Johnson, the Hattiesburg High guidance counselor whose torso was found in her back yard early Wednesday evening, Stone County Sheriff’s Capt. Ray Boggs said Monday.
“We don’t know if she was killed in her home and taken outside or if more than one person was involved,” Boggs said.
A head found near her body is believed to be hers, but investigators said they are trying to obtain dental records to prove it is her head, he said.
Full autopsy results are pending, but she died of blunt force injury to her head, he said.
She also was assaulted multiple times.
The weapon used to detach her head has not been found, Boggs said.
Her 29-year-old son, Terrell Johnson, is being held with no bond on a first-degree murder charge.
“She loved her son,” Boggs said.
“Unconditionally,” added Sheriff’s Lt. Amanda Schonewitz.
Her son has said his mother left with friends to go on a cruise, Boggs said. Her close family, though, knew nothing about a cruise.
“We’re in the compassion mode along with continuing to investigate,” Boggs said.
Boggs is related to the mother and son — they’re cousins.
“A sweet lady, a caring lady who always brought on a smile,” Boggs said.
Sherry Johnson was last seen going to church in Hattiesburg. She and a cousin had gone to church and they had a question about the Bible and planned to get together later Sunday to research it, but that didn’t happen, he said.
She came from a tight-knit family, most of whom live on the same street.
“We are trying to show compassion for the victim’s family,” Boggs said. “Everyone we interview tears up.”
