Brian Patrick Holbrook Sr., 48, was arrested June 8, 2018, by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent, a charge of possession of precursor chemicals or drugs and a charge of transfer of a controlled substance.
South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Friday, June 8, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 09, 2018 09:19 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Friday, June 8, 2018, by Coast law enforcement officials.

The charges listed were those shown on the county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

