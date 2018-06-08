Durrell Lamar Smith, 28, was arrested by MDOC on Thursday, June 7, 2018, on a parole warrant on a conviction on transfer of a controlled substance.
Durrell Lamar Smith, 28, was arrested by MDOC on Thursday, June 7, 2018, on a parole warrant on a conviction on transfer of a controlled substance. Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Durrell Lamar Smith, 28, was arrested by MDOC on Thursday, June 7, 2018, on a parole warrant on a conviction on transfer of a controlled substance. Harrison County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, June 7, 2018

By Sun Herald

June 08, 2018 09:14 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Thursday, June 7, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

When naked criminals tangle with the law, things get a bit blurry. Caitlin Healy / McClatchy

  Comments  