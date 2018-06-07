Coast Dr. Albert Diaz was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison and a Tricare fraud case in Hattiesburg on June 7, 2018.
Coast Dr. Albert Diaz was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison and a Tricare fraud case in Hattiesburg on June 7, 2018. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Coast Dr. Albert Diaz was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison and a Tricare fraud case in Hattiesburg on June 7, 2018. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Crime

The fraud case has polarized the Coast. What do you think of Albert Diaz's sentence?

By Anita Lee And Justin Mitchell

calee@sunherald.com

jmitchell@sunherald.com

June 07, 2018 04:20 PM

At a sentencing hearing for his role in an insurance fraud scheme, popular Coast doctor Albert Diaz told the prosecution team, "You have not given me justice."

Diaz, 78, was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison, after a jury convicted him of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, fraud, falsifying records to cover up his crimes and distribution of a controlled substance — ketamine, a drug used for sedation.

But sentencing guidelines for Diaz's charges suggested 9 to 11 years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett only sentenced him to serve one-third of the suggested sentencing guideline.

Starrett took Diaz's age into consideration and told the doctor that while he committed "very serious" crimes, the more than 100 letters sent on his behalf indicated his "reputation and respect are still in tact."

Diaz's wife, Kay, served him with divorce papers at the Stone County jail in late May, around the time of their 28th wedding anniversary, court records show. She cited desertion as the grounds.

Ocean Springs physician Dr. Albert Diaz was sentenced on Thursday, June 7, 2018 to 48 months in prison. He was convicted on 16 counts related to a scheme to defraud TRICARE. John Fitzhugh

Diaz's case has polarized much of South Mississippi. Supporters of Diaz filled the courtroom Thursday as he received his prison sentence. Many on the Coast believe Diaz should be free and not have to serve any jail time, while others believe his prison sentence was just.

What do you think?

Related stories from Biloxi Sun Herald

  Comments  