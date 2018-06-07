She gave him $6,300 for home repairs. He never came back, Long Beach cops say

A man Long Beach police have arrested on a felony home repair fraud charge also faces similar charges in Jackson County.
Brian Andrew Paul, 30, of Biloxi, was arrested Thursday on a charge of home repair fraud and is held at the Harrison County jail on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
Paul took about $6,300 from a customer in February for hurricane shutters, gutters and other work but never returned, Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal said.
Paul had done work for the woman in the past and completed the job, Seal said.
He said Paul was actually arrested in Jackson County where he's facing more accusations.
According to Jackson County Sheriff's Department records from April, a Vancleave man said he paid Paul $1,150 — split between two checks — to screen in his pool. According to the records, the checks were cashed but the job was not completed and the man was unable to reach Paul.
According to the Better Business Bureau, Paul is listed as the principal owner of Artisan Aluminum, based in Ocean Springs.
The company's website — with a slogan of "When Quality Counts" — states it proudly serves Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
